Sub-Junior National Football Championship

Chandigarh lift championship title

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Nov 6 : It was a tragic day for Manipuri football fans as Manipur lost by a 1-3 margin to Chandigarh today in the final clash of the Sub-Junior Women National Football Championship, 2017 hosted by All Manipur Football Association under the supervision of All India Football Federation.

The winning streak of the Manipuri women team in the championship came to an end today at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium and handed Chandigarh the championship title.

The match did not live up to its top billing and many fans were left heart-broken. They even expressed their displeasure over the performance of Manipuri players which showed unpreparedness and glitches in the team combination.

Chandigarh dominated the game from the first half and went on full offensive in the second half to stamp their upper hand in the final clash.

Chandigarh started the match well today against the home team. Their confidence were boosted by captain Anju, who struck the opener early in the 12th minute of the match to take the lead.

Lacklustre Manipur could not alter the scoreline as they were pressed hard by Chandigarh whose defence line also did a commendable job blocking all the moves through to wrap up the first half 1-0.

The second half also saw the game moving towards Chandigarh as Puja struck the second goal in the 68th minute taking control over the match.

It was too late for Manipur to recuperate and a very late goal struck by Thangjam Sandhyarani during the additional time could not help Manipur come back in the game.

The day proved worse for Manipur as Anju added another goal during the additional time to hand Chandigarh a convicing 3-1 victory.