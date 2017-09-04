Sub Junior Natl Football NE qualifying Assam qualify for final round

IMPHAL, Sep 3 :Assam qualified for the final round in the Sub Junior National Football Championship 2017-2018 defeating Arunachal Pradesh 1-0 in a Group-A league match played today at the Khuman Lampak artificial turf ground.

Assam topped Group-A without a single loss in the league matches.

In today’s match, defenders of Arunachal Pradesh rose to the occasion and kept a tight mark on the forward line of Assam.

However in their zeal to keep their citadel intact, one of their defenders, Trar Kakiya brought down Assam’s Maneshwar Mandla near the goal mouth.

The referee did not hesitate in pointing to the dreaded spot in the 88th min of the match and gave the marching orders to Trar Kakiya.

Maneshwar Mandla who took the penalty kick slotted home the ball to take Assam 1-0 up in the dying minutes of the match.

Incidentally Trar Kakiya was cautioned earlier in the match for unsporting behaviour in the 33rd minute of the match.

Tasar Negeya Dig-niyam of Arunachal Pra-desh was yellow carded dur- ing the additional time of the first half.

Manipur will take on Meghalaya tomorrow in the last group-B league match at 2.45pm.