Sub-Junior NE qualifying Meghalaya edge out Manipur to enter final round

Imphal, Sep 4: Meghalaya beat Manipur narrowly by a margin of 1-0 in the last Group- A match of the National Sub junior NE qualifying today at the Khuman Lampak artificial turf ground .

With the win, Meghalaya have entered the final of the sub junior NE qualifying round.

Taking cognizance of the importance of the match, the two teams played cautiously and rarely went all out on the attack, instead concentrating on keeping their citadel intact.

Manipur paid the price for a foul in the 20th minute of the match which resulted in a penalty kick for the opponent. Maghalaya did not miss the chance and Glennys Godfrey Lynrah found no difficulty in beating the custodian of Manipur with a power packed shot from the spot.

The hosts’ efforts to equalise were prevented by the Meghalaya defenders.

In the previous group match, Meghalaya thrashed Tripura 13-0 while Manipur beat Tripura 5-1.