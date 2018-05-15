Sub-Junior and Youth Basketball RK Sanatombi Devi Vidyalaya clinch sub-junior girls’ title, St Anthony emerge youth girls’ winners

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 14 : RK Sanatombi Devi Vidyalaya emerged sub-junior girls’ champions while St Anthony Sports Club claimed youth girls’ title of the 34th State Sub-Junior Basketball Championship 2018 and 26th Youth Basketball Championship 2018 which began today at Model Club Basketball Court, Chingamakha.

The opening ceremony of the championships organised under the supervision of Manipur Basketball Association was graced by Nishikanta Sapam, former Indian junior team captain (Manila 1982, Asian Basketball Confederation) and H Indreshwor Singh, president Model Club, Chingamakha as chief guest and functional president.

Two sub-junior girls teams, seven sub-junior boys’ teams, two youth girls’ teams and seven youth boys’ teams are participating in these championships.

Sub-Junior Girls : RK Sanatombi Devi Vidyalaya edged over Pitambara English School by 14-10 points to win the sub-junior girls title.

The opening match of the championship which was also the final match for the two teams was an entertaining one as Pitambara English School which led until the third quarter lost the match in the hands of RK Sanatombi Devi Vidyalaya.

The first quarter ended in a 2-2 draw while the second quarter saw Pitambara raced ahead with two more points. Taking complete control, Pitambara finished the third quarter with a 8-6 lead but the last quarter saw RK Sanatombi surge ahead and unexpectedly finished the game by 14-10 points.

K Malemnganbi scored 8 points for the winning side while her team-mates S Bandana and S Selyarani scored 4 and 2 points respectively.

A Yaiphabi scored 4 points for Pitambara English School while S Joshila, N Richa and I Khushi scored 2 points each to make it 10 points.

L Omita and Doren officiated the final match as referee and umpire.

Youth Girls : In the youth girls’ final, St Anthony Sports Club prevailed over RK Sanatombi Vidyalaya to notch up a 34-15 win to emerge champions.

It was also a keenly contested game. The first quarter ended 4-2 in favour of RK Sanatombi Devi Vidyalaya while the second quarter saw St Anthony side take lead with 10-4 points.

St Anthony were also able to capture the third quarter with a 18-10 lead while they made a sudden jump to beat the RK Sanatombi Devi Vidyalaya by 34-15 points.

L Khamei scored 10 points for St Anthony Sports Club while Cynthia shone with 17 points. Artina H and D Jasha scored 4 and 3 points each.

A Rita made 9 points while Doidoi and Premita scored 2 points and 4 points respectively for RK Sanatombi Devi Vidyalaya.

Gyanranjan and Sashi conducted the game respectively as referee and umpire.