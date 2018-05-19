Sub-Junior and Youth State Basketball ESU-Youth Club, Model Club-YPHU in sub-jr boys’ semis

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 18 : The semifinals line up of the 34th State Sub-Junior and 26th Youth Basketball Championships 2018 for boys and girls being organised under the supervision of Manipur Basketball Association at Model Club Basketball Court, Chingamakha have been completed today. Eastern Sporting Union, ESU will take on Youth Club in the first semi-final for sub-junior boys competition while Model Club, Chingamakha will face YPHU, Lalambung in the second semi-final match.

As for the youth boys’ competition, St Anthony will clash with CYLC in the first semi-final while Model Club will lock horns with YPHU for a place in the final.

Sub-Junior Boys: YPHU which beat Youth Club by 36-34 points in the previous Group B league match prevailed over CYLC to notch up a 49-39 win in the last league match of the sub-junior boys competition today.

YPHU dominated the game right from the beginning. They took the game with a 17-8 points lead in the first quarter before making it 23-19 in the second quarter. They continued with a 35-26 lead in the third quarter before the game ended 49-39.

L Rahul scored an impressive 15 points today while Krishnachary was able to gather another 13 points in this slightly one sided match. Paikhom (9 points), Lanchenba (10 points) and Wilubou ML (2 points) also scored for YPHU.

Walter K led the scoring for CYLC with 11 points while a Nishanta scored 9 points.

A Dalipkumar, A Smith and Johnson contributed 2 points each for their team while Daymost and L Kelvin also added 10 points and 3 points respectively.

Omio and Boinao officiated the game as referee and umpire respectively while Th Sashikumar and Doren were the scorer and the time keeper respectively.

Youth Boys : In the Group B league match for youth boys staged in the morning, CYLC saw off Youth Club by 36-35 points in a keenly contested fight to book their semi-final berth.

The first quarter ended 8-7 in favour of CYLC while they raced ahead with a 19-13 points lead in the second quarter. Youth Club tried well in the third quarter but to trail by just two points (24-26) before going down by just one point in the last quarter.

A Lenin scored the highest of 14 points while W Robertson made 11 points. Romesh and Bunish aslo gathered 6 points and 5 points each for CYLC. Y Bipin (15 points), Kh Akash (13 points), Johnson (3 points), RK Bishwanath (1 point), Th Harsh (2 points) and N Pravin (1 point) scored for Youth Club.

In the last Group A league, YPHU overwhelmed SEYWA by 45-22 points. YPHU took off the game with a 10-4 points lead in the first quarter while it was 26-10 at the end of the second quarter. The third quarter also went smooth as YPHU posted 33-14 lead before the game ended 45-22.

L Vikash scored 10 points for YPHU while Bobichand and Tanson scored 14 points each. N Rahul (2 pts), Khagemba (4 pts) and Chingthangkhomba (1 pt) also scored for the winning side.

Johnson (8 pts), Langamba (6 points), Adarsh (4 pts), Lennin (2 pts) and Surman (2 pts) scored for SEYWA.