Sub-Junior and Youth State Basketball Model Club, YPHU, CYLC victorious

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 15 : Model Club, Chingamakha; YPHU and CYLC emerged victorious in today’s league matches of the ongoing 34th State Sub-Junior and 26th Youth Basketball Championships 2018 for boys and girls organised under the supervision of Manipur Basketball Association at Model Club Basketball Court, Chingamakha.

Sub-Junior Boys: YPHU secured a 36-34 points win in the Group B league match for sub-junior boys competition against Youth Club.

YPHU led the first quarter by 10-12 points while the second the quarter finished 22-12. The third quarter saw Youth Club come back from 12 points to tie the score at 24-24. YPHU, however return in the last quarter and finished the game by a narrow 36-34 points.

Krishnachary and L Rahul scored 14 points for YPHU each while Paikhomba scored 4 points. Wilubou and M Lamchenba score 2 points each to help the Lalambung side take home the match. On the other hand, Bishwanath led the scoring for Youth Club making 17 points while Tamchui scored 15 points. RK Devraj also made 2 points for his team.

In the Group A league match staged in the evening, Model Club got better of Pitambara by an overwhelming 49-20 points.

It was a tight competition in the beginning with Model Club taking a slight edge over Pitambara to finish the first quarter by 7-6 points. The second quarter also went similar as it ended 11-10 in favour of Model Club. The third quarter saw Model Club raced ahead with a 33-14 lead before the game ended 49-20.

Lamyanba shone in the match scoring 17 points alone while Babloo scored 14 points in this thrilling match for Model Club. Rohit and Naoba also scored 8 points each while Hanson scored 2 points. Ganary scored the highest of 12 points for Pitambara while Aditya and Roshan scored 6 and 2 points each.

Youth Boys : In the Group B league match staged in the morning, CYLC beat YPHU by a narrow 41-40 points in a very competitive match.

CYLC took a 6-2 points lead in the first quarter while the second quarter ended in a 14-14 tie. YPHU were able to reverse the lead in the third quarter as it ended 27-24 before they go down by 40-41 points in the last quarter.

Bunish (19 pts), Lenin (5 pts), Walter (2 pts) and Robertson (15 pts) scored for CYLC while L Nikash (7 pts), Bobichand (19 pts), Tanson (12 pts) and Rahul (2 pts) scored for YPHU.

In another Group B league match, Model Club outwitted St Anthony by 51-41 points. Model Club trailed behind by 12-14 points, 25-26 points in the first two quarters before coming back in the third quarters with 36-32 points lead. Bishal was unstoppable today as he made an outstanding 27 points for the winning side while Ketanjit scored 16 points. Yaiphaba and Malemnganba also scored 6 points and 2 points respectively.

Ngaorai (13 pts), V Avoini (4 pts), ST Nelson (11 pts), Ringunpou (9 pts) and Wijinlungbou (4 pts) scored for St Anthony.