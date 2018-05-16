Sub-Junior and Youth State Basketball St Anthony, CYLC register emphatic wins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 15 : St Anthony and CYLC registered huge wins in youth boys league matches of the ongoing 34th State Sub-Junior and 26th Youth Basketball Championships 2018 for boys and girls organised under the supervision of Manipur Basketball Association at Model Club Basketball Court, Chingamakha today.

ESU also post a 24-21 victory against Model Club in a group A league match of the sub-junior boys competition staged in the morning.

Sub-Junior Boys: ESU took a huge 13-05 points lead in the first quarter of the Group A league match for sub-junior boys competition while the second quarter ended 21-11. The third quarter ended 22-13 before ESU wrapped up the game 24-21 in the last quarter.

H Khelson and S Churchill scored 6 points each for ESU while L Banikanta and M Sananganba scored 5 points and 4 points respectively. GA Kriparaj and M Telheiba also scored 2 points and 1 points respectively for ESU.

Ksh Ronaldo scored 10 points alone for Model Club while Kh Rohit, Ch Babloo and M Mahesh scored 5, 4 and 2 points respectively to make it 21 points at the end.

Youth Boys : St Anthony notched up 52 points against 24 points by ESU to register first win in the youth boys competition (Group A league match).

St Anthony took a convincing 14-03 lead in the first quarter while they made a sudden jump posting 37-12 points lead in the second quarter making it almost impossible for ESU to chase the score. It was 44-16 points lead in the third quarter before it ended 52-24.

Ngadrai shone in the match scoring 18 points alone while Wijinglungbou Newmai scored 12 points to hand St Anthony the huge win.

V Avonipao also scored 8 points in this one sided match while ST Nelson and Rigumpou scored 7 points apiece.

Vaskar (4 pts), Th Bonny (1 pts), L Minton (2 pts), W Rohit (13 pts), L Yashobanta (2 pts) and Guengchalung (2 pts) scored for ESU.

In the group B league match for youth boys, YPHU post a narrow 37-35 win against Youth Club in a very competitive match. The four quarters saw both team going tightly with Youth club leading in the first two quarters by slender margins. It was 10-11, 16-17, 21-19 in the first three quarters before the game ended 37-35.

L Vikash and Tanson scored 10 points each while A Bobichand and N Rahul scored 13 points and 4 points respectively for the winning side. Bishwamitra (4 pts), Kh Akash (2 pts), N Prabin 11 (pts), Johnson (5 pts) and Y Bipin (12 pts) scored for Youth Club.

In another Group B league match, CYLC thumped SEYWA by an overwhelming 47-17 points. W Robertson led the attack making 14 points while Bunish scored 11 points. A Lenin and L Ramesh scored 10 points each while Tolongkhomba scored 2 points. On the other hand Johnson scored 9 points for SEYWA while Adarsh scored 8 points.