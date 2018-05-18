Sub-Junior and Youth State Basketball Youth Club; Model Club emerge victorious

By Our Sports Reporter
IMPHAL, May 17 : Youth Club and Model Club, Chingamakha emerged victorious in today’s league matches of the ongoing 34th State Sub-Junior and 26th Youth Basketball Championships 2018 for boys and girls organised under the supervision of Manipur Basketball Association at Model Club Basketball Court, Chingamakha.
Sub-Junior Boys: Youth Club outplayed CYLC by registering a 32-20 points in the Group B sub-junior boys competition.
Youth Club led the first quarter by 06-02 points and continued to lead the second quarter by a massive 20-03 points. CYLC came back in the third quarter reducing the score to 16-20 points. However, Youth Club returned in the last quarter to finish the game by a big margin of 32-20 points.
Nelson and Boiboi scored 2 points each for Youth Club while Biswanath scored a massive 19 points. Tamchu also made valuable contribution with 9 points to fold up the match in their favour. Whereas, Daliakumar and Daymost scored 6 and 7 points respectively for CYLC while A Nishikanta and Walter contributed with 5 and 2 points respectively for their team.
In the Group A league match staged in the evening, ESU outperformed Pitambara by an impressive 36-14 points.
ESU led the first quarter with 08-02 points while the second quarter saw a huge lead of 22-06 points in favour of ESU. The third quarter also saw ESU dominating the match with a 26-10 points lead. ESU comfortably managed to win the match by 36-14 points at the end of the fourth quarter.
Churchil shone in the match scoring 12 points while Khelson and Banikanta scored 8 points each for ESU. Sanangamba also scored 4 points while Romen and Telheima scored 2 points each.
Ganary scored the 10 points for Pitambara while Aditya and Roshan scored 2 points each.
Youth Boys : In the Group B league match staged in the morning, Youth Club downed SEYWA by a 47-35 points in a crucial match.
Youth Club surged ahead with a 15-04 points lead in the first quarter while the second quarter ended in a huge 35-15 points difference in favour of Youth Club. They took a massive 46-25 points lead in the third quarter and wrapped up the match by 47-35 points in the last quarter.
Akash and Johnson scored 10 points each for Youth Club while Bipin, Prabin and Bishwanath scored 14, 5 and 8 points respectively. Whereas Johnson (4 pts), Langamba (16 pts), Naresh (2 pts), Adarsh (9 pts) and Lenin (4 pts) scored for SEYWA.
In another Group A league match staged in the evening, Model Club had a convincing win over ESU by 74-65 points. Model Club led the first quarter by 21-8 points and continued to lead the second quarter by a 35-26 points. However, ESU fought back in the third quarter courtesy to Rohit which helped reduced the score points difference to 39-46. However, Model Club managed to seal the match with 74-65 points at the end of the last quarter.
Bishal scored an impressive 37 points while Ketajit scored 17 points for Model Club. Yaiphaba and Uttamkumar contributed with 8 points each for their team while Martin and Malemnganba scored 2 points each. On the other hand, W Rohit also scored an outstanding 31 points for ESU while Milton (20 pts), Yashobanta (7 pts), Bonny (4 pts), Kushal (2 pts) and Ronan (1 pt) also scored for ESU.
By Our Sports Reporter