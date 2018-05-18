Sub-Junior and Youth State Basketball Youth Club; Model Club emerge victorious

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 17 : Youth Club and Model Club, Chingamakha emerged victorious in today’s league matches of the ongoing 34th State Sub-Junior and 26th Youth Basketball Championships 2018 for boys and girls organised under the supervision of Manipur Basketball Association at Model Club Basketball Court, Chingamakha.

Sub-Junior Boys: Youth Club outplayed CYLC by registering a 32-20 points in the Group B sub-junior boys competition.

Youth Club led the first quarter by 06-02 points and continued to lead the second quarter by a massive 20-03 points. CYLC came back in the third quarter reducing the score to 16-20 points. However, Youth Club returned in the last quarter to finish the game by a big margin of 32-20 points.

Nelson and Boiboi scored 2 points each for Youth Club while Biswanath scored a massive 19 points. Tamchu also made valuable contribution with 9 points to fold up the match in their favour. Whereas, Daliakumar and Daymost scored 6 and 7 points respectively for CYLC while A Nishikanta and Walter contributed with 5 and 2 points respectively for their team.

In the Group A league match staged in the evening, ESU outperformed Pitambara by an impressive 36-14 points.

ESU led the first quarter with 08-02 points while the second quarter saw a huge lead of 22-06 points in favour of ESU. The third quarter also saw ESU dominating the match with a 26-10 points lead. ESU comfortably managed to win the match by 36-14 points at the end of the fourth quarter.

Churchil shone in the match scoring 12 points while Khelson and Banikanta scored 8 points each for ESU. Sanangamba also scored 4 points while Romen and Telheima scored 2 points each.

Ganary scored the 10 points for Pitambara while Aditya and Roshan scored 2 points each.

Youth Boys : In the Group B league match staged in the morning, Youth Club downed SEYWA by a 47-35 points in a crucial match.

Youth Club surged ahead with a 15-04 points lead in the first quarter while the second quarter ended in a huge 35-15 points difference in favour of Youth Club. They took a massive 46-25 points lead in the third quarter and wrapped up the match by 47-35 points in the last quarter.

Akash and Johnson scored 10 points each for Youth Club while Bipin, Prabin and Bishwanath scored 14, 5 and 8 points respectively. Whereas Johnson (4 pts), Langamba (16 pts), Naresh (2 pts), Adarsh (9 pts) and Lenin (4 pts) scored for SEYWA.

In another Group A league match staged in the evening, Model Club had a convincing win over ESU by 74-65 points. Model Club led the first quarter by 21-8 points and continued to lead the second quarter by a 35-26 points. However, ESU fought back in the third quarter courtesy to Rohit which helped reduced the score points difference to 39-46. However, Model Club managed to seal the match with 74-65 points at the end of the last quarter.

Bishal scored an impressive 37 points while Ketajit scored 17 points for Model Club. Yaiphaba and Uttamkumar contributed with 8 points each for their team while Martin and Malemnganba scored 2 points each. On the other hand, W Rohit also scored an outstanding 31 points for ESU while Milton (20 pts), Yashobanta (7 pts), Bonny (4 pts), Kushal (2 pts) and Ronan (1 pt) also scored for ESU.