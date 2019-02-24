Sub-standard pipes: Vigilance registers case

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 23: The State Vigilance Department has registered a case to investigate the report regarding supply of substandard GI pipes costing around Rs 20 crore to PHED.

A press release issued by the SP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department mentioned that a case was registered yesterday to investigate the case.

The pipes were supplied by one Jindal Indian Pvt Ltd, based in Kolkata, for implementation of National Rural Drinking Water Programme in various districts of Manipur.

After inspecting the GI pipes alleged to be of sub-standard quality and which are presently stored at the Store Division, PHED, Lamphelpat, a team of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department led by Additional SP Khuplen Lhouvum collected all relevant documents from the cocerned officials for further scrutiny.