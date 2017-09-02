Submit land details of PWD institutional Submit land details of PWD institutional buildings within 7 days : Biswajit to officials

IMPHAL, Sep 1 (DIPR): Public Works Department Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh has instructed officials of the Department to submit land details of all the institutional buildings of PWD within seven days. Chairing the 4th monthly review meeting of the Department at the conference hall of his New Secretariat Office, the Minister said it is very necessary to have land patta/records of all the institutional buildings of the Department after the implementation of Good Service Tax.Further taking up the issue of machineries of the Department lying unattended at work sites but yet to be returned, the Minister said only 16 has been returned to the Department so far although the concerned officials have already been instructed to locate and identify all machineries lying defunct and unused.Meanwhile, following an instruction of the Minister to complete construction and improvement of the Moirang to Sendra Road, the concerned engineer committed to complete the same within the month of October before the commencement of the Manipur Sangai Festival.Minister Biswajit also instructed the concerned officials and engineers to repair minor damages and identify major damages of roads under their jurisdictions on their own level and to inform the same to the Minister.He further instructed the concerned officials to submit the estimate details of the renovation works of the PWD complex at Khuyathong, GAD and State Guest House.During the meeting, the officials also apprised the Minister that cleaning/ clearing of drains around Raj Bhavan and Nupilal Complex have been conducted.The Minister also assured to provide the required staff of Jiribam Division by October.He further said that the Department should erect hoardings displaying the Central schemes and projects under the department along the National Highways to create awareness and provide information of the same to the public.He further suggested the PWD circle to implement paperless functioning as a model for other Departments. He said officials should also ensure that there is no communication between the different sections of the department for its smooth functioning.