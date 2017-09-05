Submit official status report of trade and commerce at Moreh, Biswajit tells officials

IMPHAL, Sep 4 (DIPR): Commerce, Industry and Textiles Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh has instructed officials of the Department to submit status report of trade and commerce at Moreh.

The Minister was speaking at the monthly review meeting of the Department held this afternoon at the Conference Hall of his New Secretariat office.

He said it is under the prerogative of the Department to study the role and responsibilities of the Industry department in the successful implementation of the Act East Policy in the State. The Minister said officials should properly check and study the items which are imported as well as exported through the Moreh Border market.

Issues discussed during the meeting included the requirement for environment clearance and public consultation before initiating resource exploration, proper implementation of PradhanMantri Employment Generation Programme, KISAN SAMPADA, proper functioning of Industrial Estates, Manipur Food Industry Corporation Limited.

The Minister also observed that Khadi and Village Industry Centres, Khadi and Village Industry Boards and District Industry Centres should take vital role in the implementation of the PMEGP. He further instructed the concerned to properly verify the backlog list of beneficiaries so that the intended beneficiaries may receive the benefits.

He also instructed the officials to create wide awareness on the Kisan Sampada among the masses by advertising the provisions and benefits of the scheme through mass media like the newspapers.

Today’s meeting was also attended by Director M Luikham, District General Managers from all districts and other officials of the Department.