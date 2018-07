By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 2 : District Youth Affairs and Sports Office, Ukhrul is going to organise the U-14 Boys and U-17 Boys and Girls District Level Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament 2018 from July 16.

Intending schools may submit entry form on or before July 12, said a press release issued by DYAS Officer, Ukhrul. Medical Check up will be held on July 15.