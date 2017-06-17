Subroto Mukherjee Football LIS triumph U-14, Lilong in U-17 in Thoubal; IE edition begins

Imphal, Jun 16: LI Standard English School of Charangpat claim the championship title of under-14 Thoubal District Boys’ Subroto Mukherjee Football after defeating Dorendro Memorial School by a margin of 3–1 via tiebreaker after the match ended in goalless draw by regulation time.

At the same venue in Wangjing Kodompokpi Ground, Lilong Higher Secondary Madrasa got the better of Eureka School by a margin of 2–1 to win the under-17 title of the tournament.

The two winners will represent Thoubal in the state-level version of the championship.

Meanwhile, the Imphal East edition of the tournament gets underway today. The district features an exciting fixture that comprises 14 schools in the under-14 category and 9 in under-17. A brief result of today’s matches:

Under-14

Match 1: Eagle English School beat Keibi High School by 5–1

Match 2: Poiroukhongjin High School beat Reliance Academy by 2–0

Match 3: Afros A Higher Secondary School beat Jai Hind High School by 1–0

Under-17

Match 1: EK Higher Secondary School beat Manipur Public School by 2–1

Match 2: Reliance Academy beat EK Higher Secondary School by 6–0