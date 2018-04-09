Subsidy yet to reach bank accounts of consumers Distributors, banks blame each other

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 8: A large number of LPG consumers in the State are not getting any subsidy or the subsidy given on each refill have not been reaching their bank accounts.

When enquired, LPG distributors say that it may be due to errors on the part of banks and when consumers go to bank, the banks said that it may be due to lapses on the part of LPG distributors.

It was in November 2014 that the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG or DBTL under which subsidy given on each LPG refill is transferred to consumers’ bank accounts.

Earlier, subsidy on LPG was given to distributors and the distributors sold LPG refills to consumers at the subsidised rate. This system was replaced by DBTL on the ground that it led to loss of huge amounts of public fund.

Following the introduction of DBTL, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on record that DBTL has been able to save a huge amount of money.

Now DBTL has become a source of anguish for a large number of consumers as LPG subsidy is not reaching their bank accounts. Even if they enquire both banks and LPG distributors, the two parties have been only blaming each other leaving the consumers in quandary, sources informed.

A letter sent to The Sangai Express (Manipuri edition) by one Hemam Sanatomba of Kakyai Awang Leikai who is a consumer of M/S Khoriphaba LPG Service, Nambol and whose consumer number is CX6389344 says that he received five refills between April 2017 and March this year but no subsidy amount has reached his bank account.

When Sanatomba took up the matter with M/S Khoriphaba LPG Service, he was told that it might be due to an error on the part of bank.

Sanatomba has his bank account at SBI Paona Bazar branch. As he enquired about the matter at his bank, bank officials told him that there was no error on their part.

Later he lodged a complaint at IOC, and he was told that no LPG subsidy entered his bank account since February 2017.

Nonetheless, IOC officials advised him to re-submit his Aadhaar number. Accordingly he re-submitted his Aadhaar number after which he was issued one LPG refill on March 21 this year but still no subsidy reached his bank account, Sanatomba informed through his letter.

He further appealed to all concerned to look into the matter and take up necessary remedial measures at the earliest.