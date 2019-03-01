Sufficient equipment at JNIMS : CM

Imphal, Mar 1 (DIPR)

On the 8th day of the ongoing Seventh Session of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly today, Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed the House that there is sufficient equipment and materials to undergo medical treatment in JNIMS.

During Zero Hour, the Chief Minister gave a statement in connection with the media reports published yesterday regarding unavailability of sterilised materials to undergo surgical operations in JNIMS hospital.

He said that regarding the report, thorough enquiry has been conducted and it was found that there is no shortage of sterilised materials including clothes in the hospital.

He further said that the patient concerned cited in the media report was admitted for undergoing operation in the hospital.

But due to the long queue of patients waiting for operations, the said patient asked to be discharged and went to another hospital.

The CM maintained that there is no question of betrayal of any patients in the hospital and appealed to the media fraternity in the State to crosscheck any report before publishing them to avoid defamation of any institutions or persons.

The Chief Minister, who is also in charge of Home, informed the House that the final seniority list of MPS has not been published as of now.

Replying to a query raised by Opposition Member O Henry Singh, the CM said that it has been delayed due to ongoing protracted litigations amongst the Manipur Police Service officers.

The Government is preparing a review petition which is to be filed to the Manipur High Court in this regard. Once it is filed and reviewed, the final seniority list of MPS officers can be published, he added.

He also informed the House that there is no plan to increase the existing quota of 10 percent appointment in respect of Die-in-Harness Scheme in the State.

While replying to a question raised by Opposition Member Md Fajur Rahim, Biren said that as of now, 3029 applications are still pending for consideration of appointment under the scheme.

He said that as a one time measure, 460 applicants were appointed in different Departments in 2016.

On the other hand, replying to a question and supplementary raised by Opposition Member Okram Surjakumar, Art & Culture Minister L Janyantakumar Singh informed the House that 118 acres of land have been identified for the construction of Manipur University of Culture.

He said that out of the 118 acres of land, 20 acres fall under Khasland and the remaining 98 acres are forest areas. So, there are some issues regarding obtaining environmental clearance from the department concerned.

Regarding construction of the infrastructure, the Minister said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) amounting to Rs 250 crore, has been submitted for approval to the Ministry of Culture.

Once approved, construction work for the same will be started. Appointment of regular Vice Chancellor and Registrar is under process according to the University Act. He also informed the House that Post Graduate Courses may be started from the Academic Session, 2020-21.

L Jayantakumar Singh, who is also in charge of Health, informed the House that 60,671 number of families have been enrolled under CMHT.

The Scheme which aims to provide free medical access to the poor and needy people of the State was launched on January 21 last year. For this scheme, Rs 10 crore was released in 2017-18 and Rs 20 crore has been earmarked for the current financial year.

Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Minister V Hangkhanlian informed the House that the State Policy on Conservation of Pony has been implemented.

Replying to a question raised by Opposition Member Okram Surjakumar, the Minister said that a budgetary provision of Rs 200 lakh has been earmarked in the current financial year.

One grazing ground at Heingang has been identified and more suitable grazing grounds for ponies at different parts of the State will be identified. To control the death of ponies due to food poisoning, road accidents, diseases etc, the Department is providing the service of Veterinary Doctors and also providing necessary medicines to encounter such cases when they are brought to the Veterinary Hospital or Dispensaries.

PHED Minister Losii Dikho on the other hand, informed the House that the pipelines for the Water Supply Scheme of Yairipok Singa-Wangkhem and Charangpat will be issued in two weeks.

He was replying to a question raised by Opposition Member K Meghachandra Singh.