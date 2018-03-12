Suitable land use recommended

IMPHAL, Mar 11: Taking serious note of the adverse impacts of jhum cultivation and burning of forests, a workshop on the State Action Plan on Climate Change has recommended suitable land use in the hill areas of the State.

The workshop held at Moreh since yesterday under the aegis of the Directorate of Environment deliberated on inserting certain provisions in the State Action Plan on Climate Change and also on working out an alternative to jhum cultivation.

Deputy Director (Environment) T Brajakumar underscored the need for initiating a land use policy exclusively for the hill areas.

Prof Amar Yumnam suggested that the concerns and wishes of people should be taken into account when the Government formulates any policy or programme.

Prof N Mohendro who is honorary secretary of the State Action Plan on Climate Change (socio-economic sector) highlighted the need for people living in Moreh to brace for the Government of India’s Act East Policy and globalisation.

Notably, the State Action Plan on Climate Change was formulated in 2013 and the missions envisaged through the plan should be implemented by 22 departments of the State Government.

A panel discussion was also held today with Prof N Mohendro and Prof Amar Yumnam as moderators.

The workshop made a number of recommendations including protection of vulnerable sections through participatory resource management strategies and development of livelihood options, appropriate land use planning and promotion of sustainable livelihood.

The workshop further recommended development of market strategies and network, rehabilitation of shifting cultivation and restoration of shifting cultivation areas and forest fire management through improvement of communication facility, fire detection and warning systems, fire fighting training and creation of fire lines in fire prone areas.