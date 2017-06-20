SUK closes Xtra Edge School

IMPHAL, Jun 19: Volunteers of Students’ Union of Kangleipak closed down Xtra Edge School at Ghari Awang Leikai, today, for failing to adhere to the organisation’s guideline for all educational institutions in the State to conduct unbiased and fair entrance exams for students who have passed class X exam.

Speaking to media persons at SUK’s office at Moirangkhom, the organisation’s HRD secretary SP Ningthouja said that SUK had notified all the educational institutes in the State through print and electronic media on May 15 and again on June 6 , to conduct Higher Secondary Entrance test without any form of eligibility criteria in order to give each and every students a fair and equal chance to get admission.

Taking special note of Xtra Edge School, he said that the organisation had tried numerous times to contact the founder of the school, Gopen, with regard to the said guidelines laid down by the organisation but to no avail.

When SUK volunteers went to meet the school authorities on June 14, they were barred from entering on the ground that the school authorities had prohibited any non teaching staff from entering the school.

After some heated arguments, only the HRD secretary was allowed to go in and meet the school authority.

SP Ningthouija claimed that when he appealed the founder and the Principal of the school to allow all class X passed students to appear the entrance examination, they blatantly refused adding that if 2nd and 3rd division students are enrolled in the school, they would not be able to handle the heavy pressure of Science stream subjects and would ultimately tarnish the image of the school if they failed in major exams.

They even said that a students’ union should handle only students related matters and should not meddle with other affairs, he added.

SP Ningthouja said that when he asked them if the matter brought up by the organisation regarding the entrance examination is not student related, the school authorities refused to answer and told him that they would contact SUK at the earliest.

He pointed out that the authorities failed to contact SUK even after many days had passed and finally the organisation fixed 2 pm of June 17 as deadline for the school authorities.

He said that the volunteers of the organisation locked the key of the school today as the authorities failed to adhere to any guidelines laid down by SUK for the welfare of the students and the school shall remain closed until the authorities reach an amicable solution with the organisation.

He further appealed to all the clubs, organisations and the people in the surrounding area of the school to support SUK’s initiative, adding that if such schools are allowed to thrive, weak students would not be able to get admission anywhere or continue their study.