SUK foundation day

IMPHAL, Sep 18: Students’ Union of Kangleipak (SUK) celebrated its 5th foundation day at Classic Grande today.

MP Dr T Meinya and SUK president Jayentakumar Khuman graced the function as chief guest and president respectively.

Manipur University’s former Dean of Students’ Welfare Prof RK Hemakumar and MU’s UGC Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) Director Prof H Ramananda also attended the function as guests of honour.

In his speech, Dr Meinya said that a collective voice from different parts of the country is needed for the repeal of AFSPA.

The Government of India must consider the plights of the people of Manipur before the State Government presses the matter to them, he said.

Stating that nothing is wrong in students joining politics, Dr Meinya said that they must however be well aware about what they are going to do.

A souvenir was also released at the function.