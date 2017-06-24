Summer beauty hacks for working women  

Shahnaz Husain

Warm weather, sunshine and long days at open places particularly parties and weddings etc takes a toll on your skin and hair during this season .With the temperatures rising it is essential that you avoid becoming an overheated, frizzy and sweaty mess., it is a task to look calm and cool when you step outside your home.

Your summer go much more smoothly which quick Ayurveda beauty tips and the good news is that you’ll find most of what you need in your kitchen cupboard.

Cleansing is of great importance for the working woman, who leaves home to get to work, battling through traffic and exposing herself to the grime and pollutants in the air. Cleansing the skin at night, before bedtime, is a must, so that you can remove make-up, stale sweat and oil deposits, along with dirt and air pollutants.

A face wash, containing ingredients like Tulsi and Neem, would be ideal for summer. It would help to remove impurities, soothe and protect the skin from eruptions and rashes. After cleansing, tone the skin with chilled rose water or a rose-based skin tonic. It not only refreshes and cools the skin, but closes the pores and helps to stimulate blood circulation to the skin surface and add a glow. A matte (non-shiny and oil-free) day cream or moisturizer is ideal if the weather is hot and humid. For dry skins, spray on a moisture mist. If your work entails traveling, apply a sunscreen. For oily skin, oil-free sunscreens are available.

Use a facial scrub two or three times a week. A facial scrub helps to remove dead cells and provides deep cleansing of the skin. It brightens and refines the skin, and also keeps the pores free of oil. If your skin is dry, nourish it at night, after cleansing. Apply a nourishing cream and massage it into the skin, using circular strokes. The pressure should be more as you go upwards and slightly outwards. Wipe it off after 3 to 4 minutes of massage.

Twice a week use a face mask. Apply it on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off when it is dry.

To refresh your make-up, you need to carry a few items in your handbag. During summer, fragrant wet tissues can be most refreshing. They are easily available. Use them to cleanse the skin and remove grease and sweat. A powder compact of pressed powder is also handy. It helps to get rid of that oily look in summer. First wipe with the tissues and then dab powder. You also need a lipstick to touch-up after lunch. Apply powder on the lips and then apply lipstick. Remember to carry a small bottle of cologne, or your favourite deodorant.

The hair attracts dirt and pollutants from the environment just like the skin. The frequency of shampoo depends on the hair type and the weather. For normal to dry hair, shampoo and condition the hair twice a week. For oily hair, wash the hair three to four times a week.

Apply warmed olive oil once a week. Avoid vigorous massage. Next morning, wash the hair with a mild herbal shampoo. Add the juice of one lemon to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse.

Use a scarf or a chunni to cover the head while traveling to work. This helps to protect the hair from dust and sun-exposure. Although long hair is in fashion, avoid keeping it loose, while you are at work. This is more so in summer. Fussing with the hair is most distracting. Put it up in a roll or pin it up. It can also be tied back in a pony tail. Actually, pony tails are in fashion. You can have a high or low pony tail, tied back with ribbons. In fact, match the ribbon with the colour of your outfit. Or, use a hair accessory. Many kinds of clips and other attractive hair accessories are available. But they should not be too decorative for work. You can even curl the ends of the hair with curlers and then tie them in a pony tail, or pin then up with a clip.

Braids (plaits) may also look nice for work, although it may take time. Braids for work hairstyle can be done on long and medium length hair. Divide your hair into three parts and intertwine it like a rope. Towards the end of the braid, use elastic band or a ribbon to tie it up. Braids look neat on young working women.

As far as the new trends are concerned, the more natural look in hair is making its way in, with a look of ease. Keep the hair away from the face. If you have short hair, wear it softly and naturally layered. Even in hair colour, use subtle colours with natural highlights.

(The author is International fame beauty expert and is called Herbal Queen of India)