Sunil Elangbam nominated as referee examiner

IMPHAL, Dec 22 : Indian Weightlifting Association has nominated Sunil Elangbam, general secretary, Manipur Weightlifting Association and International Category- I Referee (International Weightlifting Federation) as examiner of National Category 2 Referee Examination for the North East States of India during the 45th Assam State Weightlifting Championships which will be held at SAI Centre, Guwahati from January 5 to 7. Sunil Elangbam is also the secretary of the Manipur Olympic Association (MOA).

All interested candidates who want to appear for the National Category 2 Referees may obtain application forms and other details of the examination from the secretary, MOA at the office of the association from 1 pm to 3 pm daily on or before December 27.

The last date for form submission is December 29, said a press release issued by the association.