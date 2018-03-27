SUNRISERS, NTLYC victorious in YDC Trophy

By Our Sports Reporter,

IMPHAL, Mar 26: SUNRISERS Yairipok edge past YDC-B 4-2 in the Group D league match while NTLYC crushed SUBHASH FC by a margin of 5-1 goals in the Group A league match of the 2nd State Level YDC Trophy being organised by Youth Development Committee at YDC Ground, Khoirom.

In the first match of the day, Olen scored the opening goal for SUNRISERS in the 21st minute while Binoy extended the lead 2-0 in the next minute. YDC-B fought back with a scintillating shot from Deeepak in the 26th minute and it was Aboy who struck an equaliser in the 32nd minute. SUNRISERS further increased the lead in the 38th minute when Binan found the net before Olen sealed off the match 4-2 with a clinical shot in the 51th minute.

In the second match of the day, NTLYC Nongbram completely dominated SUBHASH FC with a number of attacks. Thoi (5′), Basanta (21′) and Irabot (24’and 25′) scored for NTLYC and gave their side a 4-1 first half lead. Romesh scored the lone goal for SUBHASH FC in the 25th minute. Basanta was booked a yellow card in the 38th minute but this did not deter him and went on to score another goal in the 42nd minute and gave NTLYC a convincing win 5-1 over SUBHASH FC.

PFC will take on DAMU FC in the Group B league match tomorrow while MAPARI FC will meet Khongnangmakhong FC in the Group C league match at the same ground.