Support extended

IMPHAL, Oct 18: The All Manipur Muslim Development Committee (AMMDC), Chanura Lamchinglel Kangleipak (CLK) and Young Voluntary Organisation (YVO) have assured to extend full support to the coming October Mass Rally 2018 which will be organised under the aegis of the United Committee Manipur (UCM).

The associations further appealed to all the communities residing in the State to participate in the rally and to stand united against any attempts to harm the integrity of the State.