Surjakanta’s haul propels UCF to RGGM semis

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Jun 11: NEROCA’s newfound striker, Surjakanta’s four-goal (haul) today helped United Chikim Federation thrash New Lamka YC 4-1 at the Raja Goukhothang Guite Memoriam 2018 to settle their semifinal berth during a rain drenched and mud draped quarterfinals clash at Lamka Public Ground.

The tournament dark-horse UCF stroke a surprise as their point-man the talismanic Surjakanta stood out of the muddy pitch and proved he’s formidable even for the side (NLYC) that retains the second best attacking record trailing just behind Tuiring YO with 16 goals against a 3-goals concede.

The United Chikim Federation have a mixed campaign with inconsistency during group stage but showed great character and performance in the 1-0 pre-quarter finals victory over Bungmual YC, who were considered one of the title contenders, and that spectacular performance earned them wide recognition as one belief that they have all the ingredients to challenge the title. That concept was validated by Sujakanta as he scored a straight hat-trick in the twentieth, fifty-five and seventy-two minutes but his run for a haul was interrupted by NLYC’s Phungtanlian in the 77th minute. When most players lost their momentum, Surjakanta continued his run and completed his haul six minutes before the final whistle to hand UCF the semifinal berth.

SYMPORIA FC also made their way into the semis with a 2-0 win over Lamka SC in a highly anticipated quarterfinal clash through goals from Robinson Khongsai (9′) and Helsuanpu on Saturday.