‘Surrendered’ militant shot dead, UNLF claims

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 8: A 45 year old self styled commander of KCP Lamphel faction, who had surrendered himself before Chief Minister N Biren on June 19 last year, was shot dead by UNLF cadres at Thangmeiband Yumnam Leikai today morning.

Meanwhile, the proscribed UNLF has claimed responsibility for the killing.

According to the locals present near the incident site and morning joggers at Cheiraoching, the deceased, identified as Saoraisam Mo-dhuchandra alias SM Meitei (45) s/o S Dinamani of Thangmeiband Watham Lei-rak was seen jogging at Cheiraoching foothill along with his dog a few minutes before the incident happened.

Eye witnesses claimed that three unknown persons came in an auto-ricksaw and shot S Modhuchandra several times before fleeing from the spot.

Locals of Thangmeiband Yumnam Leikai stated that after they heard the gun-shots, they came out from their houses and found Modhuchandra lying in a pool of blood with bullet injuries on his back side.

Soon after the shooting, a team of Imphal PS arrived at the incident site and cordoned off the dead body and its surrounding area while waiting for the State Forensic expert team to arrive and conduct inquest of the dead body and the area.

The police and State forensic team recovered seven empty spent cartridges from the incident site.

On thorough checking and inquest of the dead body, six bullets injuries were found on back side of the deceased and another bullet injury was found on his left ankle as well.

According to the family members of the deceased, Modhuchandra had surrender before Chief Minister N Biren and had been living a normal and peaceful life along with his family members.

The family members informed that in the morning, Modhuchandra had left his home for jogging, along with their dog at Cheirao-ching.

They also stated that Modhuchandra used to stay at the designated camp located at Bishnupur district.

Imphal Police have taken up a case regarding the incident and the dead body has been deposited at RIMS morgue for necessary post mortem.

It may be mentioned that on June 19 last year, S Modhuchandra had surrendered himself before the CM at CM Secretariat, along with two 9 mm pistols and magazine.

The surrender ceremony was attended by DGP, Chief Secretary and other high ranking civil and police officers.

Modhuchandra is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Meanwhile, the proscribed UNLF has claimed responsibility for killing Soraisam Modhuchandra alias SM Meitei (45) s/o Dinamani of Thangmeiband Yumnam Leikai.

A statement issued by the outfit’s department of publicity director M Sak-hen asserted that Modhuchandra alias SM Meitei was eliminated for counter revolutionary activities.

Modhuchandra alias SM Meitei was shot dead by some unknown persons at Thangmeiband Cheiraoching this morning.

According to the UNLF’s statement, Modhuchandra is a deserter who surrendered to the Chief Minister on June 19, 2017 along with two guns.

Many people had left revolutionary groups as they could not bear the hard life of a revolutionary and this is something natural. As such, UNLF never punished those people who had left the party and retired to civilian life.

However, those former revolutionaries who not only surrendered to the Government and worked against the revolutionary movement were and will be punished, it said.

After surrendering to the Government along with two guns, Modhuchandra alias SM Meitei started working against the revolutionary movement.

In collusion with adversary forces, he also coerced and threatened many civilians to take part in surrender dramas in the name of revolutionaries.

For quite a long time, UNLF remained silent in the hope that Modhuchandra may correct his anti-revolutionary activities but he only intensified his anti-revolutionary activities during the past few months and this compelled the outfit to eliminate him, the outfit conveyed.

If any of the agents of the adversary forces, imposters posing as revolutionaries and former revolutionaries who have retired to civilian life do anything which is detrimental to the revolutionary movement, they would get punishment similar to the one awarded to Modhuchandra alias SM Meitei, it added.