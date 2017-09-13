Surrenderees threaten stir

IMPHAL, Sep 12: The All Manipur Surrenderee Association (AMSA) has threatened to launch intense agitation if the State Government fails to pay the pending benefits to the surrenderees by September 20.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, secretary of AMSA, M Thambalngou Meitei, said that a payment of around Rs 3 lakh along with a monthly stipend of Rs 4000 each, have not been given to the surrenderees ever since 2011.

There are around 300 surrenderees and they are facing immense hardship as their stipend as well as even the ration money have not been provided by the State Government, he added.

Thambalngou demanded the authority concerned to pay the pending money by September 20 or else face intense agitation.