Suspension revoked

IMPHAL, Dec 16 : The order issued by the State Government on March 31 this year whereby MPS Th Vikramjit, then CO in-charge of 3rd IRB, Khangabok, Thoubal was placed under suspension in contemplation of disciplinary proceedings in connection with loss of arms and ammunition from 2nd Bn MR arms kote has been revoked with immediate effect.

The Under Secretary (DP) issued an order to this effect on December 14.

It also mentioned that Th Vikramjit would be attached to the Police Headquarters until further orders.