Suspicious death of Signal Operator of 165 TA Halang demands Govt intervention for justice

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Mar 21 : The Halang Village Authority has demanded immediate intervention of the State Government to accelerate the process of delivering justice to the family of Late Yangmi Muiwo, who was found dead in a suspicious manner at 57 Mountain Division headquarters, Leimakhong on January 18.

Speaking at a press conference held at Ukhrul District Working Journalists Association (UDJWA) office, Viewland today, Wungmaring Huileng the headman of Halang village said that despite the earlier assurance of the Army authority to probe the matter and nail all those guilty, nothing has been done to bring justice in the murder of Yangmi Muiwo.

The headman stated that Yangmi Muiwo, a signal operator of 165 TA was found lying in a pool of blood in the signal operating room on January 18 this year.

The family immediately registered a case at Sapormeina police station on January 19 to apprehend all the persons involved in the incident.

W Huileng further said that the post mortem report clearly mentioned the nature of death as homicidal and added “Yangmi died due to choking resulting from the cut on his throat”. On January 30, the Commandant 165 TA visited Halang village and assured the villagers that the persons involved in the killing of Late Yangmi Muiwo would be arrested and will be brought to justice. The officer also promised that he would see what assistance or benefits can be given from the side of army to the bereaved family.

The assurance of the CO of 165 TA comforted the villagers that justice would be delivered but all that has come to nought now, said the headman. Huileng alleged that Sapormeina police were indifferent to the plight of the victim’s family, giving excuses such as they could not arrest anyone on mere suspicion. Doubting the sincerity of the army in cracking the case, the Halang villagers urged the State Government to expedite the process of delivering justice to the victim’s family.

Late Yangmi is survived by a three year old son and his wife Timrawon.