SVEEP campaign

IMPHAL, Sep 23: A specialised mass poster campaign aimed at ensuring participation of people in the electoral process as well as enrolling youth in the electoral roll, began for Imphal East district today.

With Imphal East District DC Th Chitra (who is also the District Election Officer) flagging off the poster campaign from ISBT, Khuman Lampak, numerous passenger auto-rickshaws operating in Imphal East district were adorned with posters today.

Speaking to media persons, Th Chitra explained that the posters carried by the auto-rickshaws will help in spreading awareness about Special Summary Revision of electoral roll to the people.

Pointing out that those who have attained 19 years of age as well as those who will attain 19 years on January 1 next year, but who are yet to enrol in the electoral roll, can do so during the campaign, the DC appealed to all to take the opportunity.

Today’s poster campaign was held as a part of the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) under the supervision of the CEO as per the instruction of the ECI , she added. Imphal East SP K Meghachandra, DTO Simon Keishing and officials were present at the event.