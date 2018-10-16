CCpur, Oct 15: A cycle rally led by DEO Shyam Lal Poonia was flagged off by Mohendro Singh, DYASO from Khuga Dam to DC office covering a distance of 13 kms and passed through various localities of CCpur town.

The rally was held as part of SVEEP campaign in Churachandpur district while around 100 cyclists from different walks of life participated in the rally.

The cycle rally passed through Mata-Lhingsiphai-Thingkangphai-Lanva Bridge-Dorcas Road-D Phailien-Chiengkawnpang-Hill Town-IB road-Nehru Marg-Rengkai police station-Sielmat-Tuibong while many senior officers including Addl SP and CEO-ADCC also participated in the rally. Volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra also took part in the rally.

Speaking at the event, Shyam Lal Poonia underscored the importance of electoral process for the citizens of Churachadpur while adding that the people of Churachandpur should develop the habit of cycling as a means of conveyance to reduce pollution in the town.