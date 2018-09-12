SW awarded

Imphal, Sep 11 (DIPR): Department of Social Welfare, Government of Manipur has been awarded today by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India for its outstanding efforts in implementing Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) by 100 per cent under National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) through PFMS. The department was given 3rd rank in terms of implementation of DBT under NSAP.

The award was handed over by Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the presence of Minister of State, Rural Development, Ram Kripal Yadav at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

State Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen lauded all the stakeholders and expressed profound gratitude on this achievement as such accomplishment means maximum benefits and welfare for the poor and needy people of the State.

She reminded that Social Welfare Department always works for the welfare of the masses and to deliver benefits to the right beneficiaries. It is the team work of the officials of the department that such feat has been achieved.

Nemcha stated that the State today witnessed such achievement under the leadership of a dynamic leader, Chief Minister N Biren Singh. As per the Nationwide ranking among the States, Manipur stood at 8th and 2nd in the North East for introduction of DBT by 100 per cent in payment of old age pension. DBT ensures that the funds are released transparently without any corruption and it can be monitored online.

There are 55247 beneficiaries of the National Old Age pension scheme in the State.

Apart from the 100 per cent DBT, the State Government has also ensured Ru-Pay card to be issued to all the old age pensioners for door step delivery of pension. All bank branches have been instructed to issue Ru-Pay card to those beneficiaries who don’t have either Ru-Pay card or ATM card so that pensioners can receive the fund easily.

Altogether, Manipur bagged three awards today from the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India. For North Eastern State and Himalayas States Category, Chandel district administration was given the Best Performance in Effective Implementation of Extended Gram Swaraj Abhiyan and for Hilly areas category, RD & PR Department received the Best SIRD for both training and number of participants.

It may be mentioned that at the National Awards function of the Ministry of Rural Development, a total of 228 awards were presented under different categories to States, districts, blocks, organizations and individuals.