Swachh Survekshan mass rally held

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Dec 6: In line with Swachh Bharat Mission, Jiribam Municipal Council organised a Swachh Survekshan mass rally cum awareness programme at Multi-Utility Complex, Babupara in Jiribam today.

Chairperson of the JMC, Ward members and staff took out a rally from the Multi-Utility Complex, Babupara to Dibong Sanakhong. The participants held various placards that read- ‘Clean Jiribam, Green Jiribam’, ‘Cleanliness starts from home’, ‘Green City Clean City’, ‘Green city, Clean city, My Dream city’ etc.

The awareness programme held at the Multi Utility Complex was attended by Chairperson JMC S Santi Devi, Executive Officer M Surjit Singh, Ward members and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, M Surjit Singh said that the awareness programme was held to sensitise people of the district about the importance of cleanliness and healthy environment.

The awareness was held as a part of the JMC’s efforts to keep the district clean in view of the coming Swachh Survekshan 2019 competition in which all cities in India will compete to be among the top spots in terms of cleanliness, he added.