Swachh Survekshan promotion held

Imphal, Dec 19: The Mayang Imphal Municipal Council (MMC) organised a promotional programme to spread the awareness of Swachh Survekshan at Ma-yang Imphal Khuman Mini Indoor Stadium today.

Social worker Kongkham Manglem, MMC’s chairperson Asem Radhamani, Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD) Director N Gitkumar and MMC’s VP Ksh Memcha attended the event as the chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, N Gitkumar informed that the Swachh Survekshan is an initiative of the Ministry of Housing Affairs, Government of India, adding its objective is to make the cities and town as neat and clean as possible.

One of the campaign’s missions is to foster a healthy competition between cities or towns for improving cleanliness standards and a survey would determine the winner, the director added. He added the survey will be conducted by March 2018.