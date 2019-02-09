SWC thump UCC 5 goals to nil

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 8 : SWC, Keirak demolished UCC by a margin of five goals to nil in the ongoing 15th DSA Trophy at DSA ground, Kakching today.

Dominating the match from the first whistle, SWC surged ahead as early as the 3rd minute of the match when M Magho Singh found the net.

Magho followed this with another goal in the 28th minute.

So complete was the domination that SWC scored almost at will with Th Arunkumar, Rigal, Bidyapati and Likanbala fining the target.