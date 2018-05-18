Swept away boy found drowned

IMPHAL, May 17: Ningthoujam Mahesh (15) who was swept away by the current of Imphal River as he fell into the river while trying to retrieve a football at Singjamei Wangma Kshetri Leikai near Mongkhanglambi Bridge at around 7.30 am of May 15 was found dead in the same river near Ningomthong Makha Sairom Leirak this morning. Mahesh fell into the river while trying to retrieve a football and he could not be traced since then. He was the only son of Ningthoujam Birendro of Nambol and Ningthoujam (O) Memtombi. The body was cremated today at Memtombi’s maternal home at Singjamei Wangma Kshetri Leikai.