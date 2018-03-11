SWYC Volleyball LCL, RYC, REDO, SYC ready for semi final clashes

IMPHAL, Mar 10 : LCL, Leiphrakpam; RYC, Moidangpok; REDO, Irong and SYC, Satudai beat their respective rivals in the quarter final matches of the 1st State Level Men’s Volleyball Tournament organised by SWYC, Samushang Shantipur today at SWYC ground.

In the first quarter final match staged today, LCL, Laiphrakpam edged out MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal 3-2 in a very tough battle.

MIKHYA controlled the first two sets but LCL surged ahead in the last set to secure a 19-25, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13, 15-12 win and a semi final berth.

RYC Moidangpok secured their place in the semi-finals with a similar win over NYDC, Khaidem. RYC conceded the first and the third set before sealing a 20-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-22, 15-11 win.

REDO, Irong outclassed NYVA, Naorem 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-23) in the third quarter final match of the tournament for a place in the semi-finals.

Earlier, REDO beat NYDC 25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22 to enter the quarter finals.

In the fourth quarter final match of the tournament, SYC, Satudai got better of KYLSC, Kachikhul 3-1 to book their place in the semis.

SYC lost the first set but regained control in the last three sets to outclass KYLSC 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16.