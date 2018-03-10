SWYC Volleyball MIKHYA edge past KYLSC

IMPHAL, Mar 9 : MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal who defeated SDI 3-0 in the opening match of the 1st State Level Men’s Volleyball Tournament organised by SWYC, Samushang Shantipur registered their second win today with a 3-1 victory over KYLSC, Kachikhul in a group A league match.

MIKHYA lost the third set before edging over KYLSC 25-22, 27-25, 16-25, 27-24 in the first match.

In another Group A league match, KYLSC outclassed SDI, Ishok 25-12, 25-13, 25-12 to register first win of the tournament.

In the Group C league match played between NYVA, Naorem and RYC, Moidampok, the former edged over with a 25-10, 26-28, 25-20, 25-12 to earn full points.

In another league match, RYC defeated NYVA 3-1 (25-20, 17-25, 25-17, 25-21) as other teams of the Group C failed to show up.

In the Group D league match staged today, REDO, Irong edged past IGO, Oinam 3-2. REDO lost the second and the third sets before wrapping the game 31-29, 16-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-8.

In a Group B league match staged yesterday, SWC, Uchiwa beat PRSC, Pourabi 3-1 (25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 25-13). In a Group D league match, REDO, Irong got better of SWYC, Shantipur with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-21 win. In another match, NYDC, Khaidem defeated IGO, Oinam 3-1 (25-19, 25-17, 21-25, 25-21).