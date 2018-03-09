SWYC Volleyball MIKHYA register first win

IMPHAL, Mar 8 : The 1st State Level Men’s Volleyball Tournament organised by SWYC, Samushang Shantipur kick-started today at the ground of the SWYC in the presence of RK Somorendro, film actor, Somen Moirangcha, film maker, Salam Sarat Singh, Up-Pradhan, Samushang Bitra Urokhong GP as dignitaries.

Other member of Samushang Bitra Urokhong GP, Sorokhaibam Roshan, Soro-khaibam Ningthemjao, Long- jam Prameshwori Devi and Shandham Ibethoi Devi also attended the inaugural function as distinguished guests.

MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal defeated SDI in straight sets in the opening match of the tournament which feature 16 teams clustered into 4 groups. MIKHYA got better of SDI 25-16, 25-20, 25-20 to register first win in a Group A league match.

LCL, Laiphrakpam secured similar win against USWC, Uchiwa in a Group B league match played latter. LCL earn full point with an overwhelming 25-4, 25-22, 25-22 win over USWC.

In another Group B league match, SYC, Satudai outclassed PRSC, Pourabi 25-14, 25-23, 25-15.