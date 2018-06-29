Syam Sharma elucidates in 9th Dr Kishan lecture

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 28: The 9th Dr Thingnam Kishan Memorial Lecture was held today at Imphal Public Library, Uripok Sorbon Thingel, Imphal West.

Noted Manipuri filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma delivered a lecture on the topic “Some Cairns from the Way: An Artist’s Retake” while Meena Longjam, Asst Professor, MU of Culture and Loiya Leima Oinam, Assistant Prof, YK College were the participants which was chaired by noted Manipuri writer Khumanthem Prakash.

The memorial lecture was organized by Dr Thingnam Kishan Foundation (DTKF).

Syam Sharma shared his experience in the journey of film making and the various aspects of Manipuri feature and non-feature films.

He stressed on the convergence of Manipuri cultures, traditions, languages and various other characteristics of Manipuri society in his films and other Manipuri films. Pointing out that Manipuri language is among the rich languages of India having varied beautiful words, the ace film maker stated that there are plenty of words in Manipuri language to represent realities in cinematic expression, including songs.

He said that usage of such beautiful words formed the main aesthetic component of Manipuri films and songs in the earlier times and underscored the importance of doing thorough research in Manipuri language for representation in Manipuri films.

It may be mentioned here that Dr Thingnam Kishan Memorial Lecture is held every year on different topics since 2010 as an event to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Th Kishan, who was SDO of Kasom Khullen sub-division in Ukhrul district and killed by NSCN (IM) in 2009 along with his two sub-ordinate staff.