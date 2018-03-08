SYC clinch RYC Volleyball title

IMPHAL, Mar 7 : SYC, Khoupum emerged champions of the 4th RYC Men’s Volleyball Tournament 2018 organised by Recent Youth Club, Moidampok from March 2 under the aegis of All Manipur Volleyball Association at the ground of the said club.

SYC, Khoupum beat HYDO, Keikrujam 3-1 (24-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21) to walk away with winners prize of Rs 15,000. Runners up team, HYDO were also awarded Rs 10,000 on the occasion.

Best player prize went to Thuwankhapao of SYC, Khoupum while best blocker prize went to Heikrujam Benarjit of HYDA. Best setter prize of this tournament was bagged by Thuisinlu of SYC, Khoupum. All the participating teams of the tournament were also encouraged with Rs 1000 each.