Symon stars as NAPSA thrash CHAMP by 7 wickets

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 2 : Symon was in prolific form today as he guided NAPSA, Kha Imphal to a huge 7 wicket win against Champ, Khagempali in the ongoing 7th MVCA T20 Cricket tournament organised by Manipur Veteran Cricket Association at Langthabal Public Ground.

Champ which won the toss and chose to bat first managed 117 runs for 9 in 20 overs through Robinson (35), Gulshan (30) and Ibobi (10). Symon led the bowling attack and scalped 4 wickets alone before Himat took 2 wickets and Bhogen managed a single. In reply, Symon blasted off 49 runs to give NAPSA a brilliant start and Bhogen gathered 42 runs to steer his team to a sniffing distance of a win. Keshorjit then chipped in 13 runs in 11 balls to set up the huge victory. Ibobi of Champ made a remarkable but late effort by clinching 3 of the 3 wickets of the innings. Eventually, Symon was named man of the match.

LCCC will meet Model Club in the next match tomorrow morning and YWC-L will take on DSU in the evening session.