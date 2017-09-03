Symposium on Manipuri culture and literature held

IMPHAL, Sep 2: Sahitya Akademi and Manipur University organised a symposium on the topic of “The Reflection of Manipuri Culture on Contemporary Manipuri Literature” at the Conference Hall of the Manipur University of Culture today.

L Joychandra, registrar of the Manipur University of Culture, chaired the first session of the symposium, while W Angela, Dr P James and Dr Th Ruhichand joined as speakers. In the second session, K Radhakumar took the chair while Dr A Rishikesh, Surekha Longjam and Dr Th Bimola were the speakers.