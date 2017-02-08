T-20 Manipur Veteran Cricket Tournament Champ outbowl, outbat YWC by 5 wickets

IMPHAL, Feb 7 : Champ, Khagempalli outbatted and outbowled YWC Langthabal to notch up a comfortable 5 wickets win in the ongoing 5th T-20 Manipur Veteran Cricket Tournament at Oriental College and Model Higher Secondary School ground today.

On winning the toss, the team from Langthabal opted to bat first and the bowlers of Champ kept a tight line and length and grabbed wickets at regular intervals to restrict YWC, Langthabal to 116 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Shachi of YWC put up a good fight scoring 21 runs off 30 balls but the bowlers of Champ continued to scalp wickets with Jodiba and Ibobi scalping two wickets each in four overs each.

Shachi was well supported by Priyokumar who made a quick 20 runs in only 17 balls, Gojen with 16 runs off 17 balls and Jugeshwor who compiled 12 runs off 30 balls.

Jodiba and Ibobi were well supported by Ratan, Premananda and Bisheshor who grabbed one wicket each.

Faced a task of totalling 117 runs to win the match, Ibobi did the star turn for Champ scoring a quick 62 runs off 57 balls.

Jodiba also contributed with the bat scoring a brisk 19 runs off only 10 balls and Ratan scored 7 runs off 6 balls and carried his bat through.

For YWC, Samananda grabbed 2 wickets while Shachi scalped one wicket.

For his 62 runs off 57 balls and for grabbing 2 wickets in four overs, Ibobi of Champ walked away with the man of the match award.