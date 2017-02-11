T-20 Veteran Cricket Tournament Cyclone excel with bat and ball to down CCC

IMPHAL, Feb 10 : A fine batting display and disciplined bowling saw Cyclone, Thangmeiband blow apart the challenge of Chajing Cricket Club (CCC) by 11 runs in the ongoing 5th T-20 Manipur Veteran Cricket Tournament at ground of Oriental College and Model Higher Secondary School today.

On winning the toss, Cyclone opted to bat and their batsmen lived up to the moment, keeping the score card ticking with some brisk batting and running between the wickets.

The front line batsmen of Cyclone all contributed handsomely to the team’s total with Thoithoi leading the way with a quickfire 25 off 25 balls.

Finding the gaps between the fielders, Thoithoi managed to send the ball flying over the boundary at regular intervals. Sashikumar gave Thoithoi good company scoring 24 runs off only 20 balls.

Sashikumar was especially brutal against the loose balls sending them crashing across the boundary.

The poor line and length maintained by the bowlers of CCC only made the job easier for Cyclone as they looked to make some quick runs in the allotted 20 overs.

Brojen came in at the time he was needed and he quickly made his presence felt scoring a blistering 24 runs off only 19 balls.

There was not much the bowlers and fielders of CC could do as Brojen found the gaps between the fielders with ease and managed to connect the broad side of the bat with the ball with finesse.

The next batsman Arun also contributed handsomely making a quick 19 runs off just 18 balls.

With the score card ticking fast, this began to take a toll on the nerve of the bowlers of CCC and they started splaying the balls all around, much to the glee of the batsmen of Cyclone, who lost no opportunity in picking the loose balls and sending them to the boundary with ease.

Bikom who came in next kept up the tempo and scored a run a ball totalling 10 in 10 balls. Cyclone folded up their innings with the score at 128 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

For CCC Ranbir led the way in grabbing three wickets in 4 overs while Rakesh followed with 2 wickets in 4 overs.

Taking the field, the bowlers of Cyclone continued the good work done by their batsmen and managed to keep a tight line and length, making it extremely difficult for the batsmen of CCC to go for the assault.

Md Akbar led the scoring for CCC making a quick 26 runs off only 25 balls.

Keeping him company was Rakesh who was impressive with 20 runs off only 17 balls and Krishna with 10 runs off 11 balls.

On the other hand, the bowlers of Cyclone kept a good line and length and ensured that wickets kept falling at regular interval.

Surjit led the way in grabbing four wickets in the allotted four overs.

Keeping him company were Arun, Robindro and Binoy who all bagged one wicket each.

For his show with the ball in grabbing four wickets, Surjit walked away with the man of the match award.

Tomorrow Model Club-B will take on CHAMP.