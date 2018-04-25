T Subol Memorial Cricket CHAMP beat CCC by 34 runs, to meet CYCLONE in final

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 24 : CHAMP, Khagempalli today beat CCC, Lilong Chajing by 34 runs to set up final clash with CYCLONE in the 2nd T Subol Memorial Veteran T-20 Cricket tournament which is currently underway at Oriental College and Model Higher Secondary School ground under the aegis of Manipur Veteran Cricket Association.

CHAMP, Khagempalli relied on Ibobi’s superb batting and bowling performance today to seal the final berth with a 34 run victory. After winning the toss, CHAMP opted to bat first and posted a total of 113 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 19.5 overs.

CHAMP took off the innings brightly as Ibobi Singh smashed an outstanding 52 runs before returning to the pavilion in the 45th delivery. Jodiba was also another batsman who manned the innings for a while striking 27 runs off 19 balls.

Ranbir, Jilla and Shamu of the Chajing side picked up two wickets each in this innings.

In reply, CCC bundled out scoring just 78 runs in 19.1 overs as Ibobi of CHAMP ran through the batting line up dismissing 6 crucial wickets in 4 overs he bowled.

Kiran of CCC registered only 17 runs off 28 balls while Inao and Ranbir gathered 15 and 11 runs each in this innings.

Jodiba of CHAMP also claimed two wickets in 4 overs while Surjit, Premananda and Bablu scalped one wickets each.

Ibobi of CHAMP was named man of the match for his half century feat and six wicket haul.