T Subol Memorial Cricket CYCLONE beat CHAMP by 37 runs to emerge champions

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 30 : CYCLONE, Thangmeiband crushed CHAMP, Khagempalli by 37 runs to emerge champions of the 2nd T Subol Memorial Veteran T-20 Cricket tournament organised by Manipur Veteran Cricket Association at Oriental College and Model Higher Secondary School ground today.

Opting to bat first, CYCLONE made an average start with Thoithoi and Rohindro making 31 runs each to help post a total 127 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 7 wickets. In response, CHAMP crumbled to 90 runs under a combination of tight bowling and commitment in the field from CYCLONE.

Binoy and Robindro of CYCLONE also etched their names in the scoresheet for registering 16 runs each in the first innings.

Jodiba of CHAMP scalped 3 wickets in four overs while Ratan and David claimed two wickets and one wicket respectively in their efforts to restrict the Thangmeiband side.

In reply, CHAMP made a sloppy start as Rajiv scored 25 runs before he went out in the 24th ball he faced while the remaining batsmen found it hard to withstand stunning bowling performances from Binoy and Bikon.

Ibobi made a paltry 9 runs in 14 balls before Bablu added 17 runs off 22 balls. David also scored 6 runs in 6 balls in this innings to make it 90 runs for the loss of all wickets in 19 overs.

Both Binoy and Bikon enjoyed three wickets hauls while Abungcha and Rohindro picked up 2 wickets and 1 wicket respectively in this one sided innings.

Binoy of CYCLONE was adjudged man of the final match for his 16 runs contribution and 3 wicket haul.

The final match and the closing ceremony of the tournament was attended by RK Bidur Singh, National Awardee Film Critics, advisor Manipur Veteran Cricket Association; Ch Chaoba Singh, Retd Additional Director, Horticulture and Soil Conservation, vice president Manipur Cricket Association; Tongbram Dhamen Singh, member Vijoy Govinda Gram Sabha and N Indrajit Singh, president Manipur Veteran Cricket Association as dignitaries who also gave away prizes to the winners and other participants. CYCLONE were felicitated with Rs 18,000 with winners’ trophy while runners up, CHAMP were awarded Rs 12,000 along with a trophy.

I Ibobi who claimed four man of the match titles also bagged the man of the series, highest run getter and highest wicket taker titles with a total of 195 runs and 11 wickets in his name.