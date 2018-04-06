T Subol Memorial T-20 Cricket CYCLONE register 5-wicket victory against CCC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 5 : CYCLONE, Thangmeiband today relied on Binoy to post a 5 wicket victory over CCC, Chajing in a Group B league match of the ongoing 2nd T Subol Memorial Veteran T-20 Cricket tournament 2018 organised by Manipur Veteran Cricket Association today at Oriental College and Model Higher Secondary School ground.

CCC who opted to bat first posted a huge target of 151 runs. S Rakesh made a superb start for CYCLONE hitting 63 runs in 48 balls while Jella and Sanjit of the same team contributed 14 runs each in this innings. Srinivasan also added 11 runs to make it 150 for 8 in 20 overs.

Binoy of CYCLONE took down 3 wickets in 4 overs while Surjit, Robindro claimed one each in this inning.

The target seemed huge in the beginning but batsmen of CYCLONE did not lose hope and stitched together to touch the target in 19.5 overs losing 5 wickets.

Man of the match, Binoy shone in this innings as well blazing 49 runs in 43 balls. His team mate Sachi then took charge adding 32 runs before he went out in 21 balls while Rohindro and Tejbanta added 38 runs together to help his team secure the 5 wicket victory.

Rakesh, Jilla and Shamu took one wicket each in this innings.

NAPSA, Kha Imphal will meet Model Club-B, Chingamakha in a Group A league match tomorrow.