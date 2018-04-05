T Subol Memorial T-20 Cricket YWC post 44 run victory

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 4 : YWC, Langthabal today posted a huge 146 runs target to beat MODEL CLUB- B, Chingamakha by 44 runs in a Group A league match of the ongoing 2nd T Subol Memorial Veteran T-20 Cricket tournament 2018 organised by Manipur Veteran Cricket Association today at Oriental College and Model Higher Secondary School ground.

YWC, Langthabal took off the game on a positive note with Kumarjit striking an outstanding 75 runs in 56 balls to make it 146 for 8 in 20 overs. Gojendro made another 18 runs in 20 balls while Manaobi and Doren together collected 29 runs in this innings. Ashini of the Chingamakha side was able to pick up two wickets while G Suresh, Pyarelal, Homeshor and Demine claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, MODEL CLUB-B were able to post only 102 runs for 9 in 20 overs. Bikramjit made 21 runswhile Ajit made 20 runs . Gourachandra and Demine also contributed 14 and 15 runs each. Premchandra and Ch Kumar YWC dismissed 3 wickets each while Gojendro, Kumarjit and Bijoy took one wicket each.