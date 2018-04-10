T Subol Memorial T-20 Veteran Cricket Tournament CHAMP post 5-wicket victory over Model Club-B

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 9 : CHAMP, Khagempalli notched up a 5-wicket win against Model Club-B in a closely fought match of the ongoing T Subol Memorial T-20 Veteran Cricket Tournament 2018 organised by Manipur Veteran Cricket Association at Model Hr Sec School and Oriental College ground today.

Model Club who won the toss elected to bat first and piled up an average 129 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. S Sunil took the lead in scoring for the Chingamakha side as he blasted off an inpressive 55 runs in 41 balls. Suresh then went on to add 18 runs off 19 balls before Ajit gathered another 14 runs from 16 balls. The other batsmen however could not stay longer to score significant scores as the bowlers of the Khagempalli side maintained a good economy.

Devind and Babloo of Champ picked up two wicket each for the winning team in this innings while Sanjoy and Ibobi registered one wicket each in their names.

In reply, Champ managed to reach the target exactly in 20 overs losing 5 wickets. Ibobi was the highest run gatherer for CHAMP hitting 44 runs in 39 balls while the remaining order strung together to contribute few runs each to claim the narrow win. Gulson made a total of 16 runs before he went out in the 19th delivery while Surjit was quick to add 12 runs in 5 balls he faced. Rishikanta also made his name on the scoresheet for his 11 runs in 7 balls.

Ashini of Model Club tried hard to restrict the chase but could no do well and was able to scalp only two wickets in 4 overs. Suresh, Denin and Peralal took one wicket each in this innings. Ibobi of Champ, Khagempalli was adjudged man of the match for his 44 run contribution and 1 wicket haul.

YWC, Langthabal will take on NAPSA, Kha-Imphal tomorrow at the same ground.