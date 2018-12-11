T Thouba appointed as Manipur’s Chef de Mission

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 10 : T Thouba, Assistant Director (Coaching), Youth Affairs and Sports has been appointed as the Manipur’s Chef de Mission for the 2nd Khelo India Youth Games 2019 to be held in Pune, Maharashtra under the auspices of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports from January 9 to 20, 2019.

T Thouba was the Chef de Mission for Manipur contingent which finished overall 5th position in the inaugural edition of Khelo India Youth Games held this year in New Delhi from January 31 to February 8.

T Thouba is an Asian Swimming Championship (1980) silver medallist and a former National champion. The swimmer from Manipur, also represented India at the Commonwealth Games 1982 and Asian Games 1982 held in Delhi.