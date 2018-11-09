Tababi, Jagdish win gold medals at Commonwealth Judo Championship

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 8 : State judokas continued to shine at Commonwealth Judo Championship which is underway at Jaipur under the aegis of Judo Federation of India since November 5 as Thangjam Tababi and Jagdish added two more gold medals in India’s tally today.

Thangjam Tababi who won India’s first judo medal at the Youth Olympic Games recently held at Buenos Aires, Argentina fetch a gold medal in the 44 kg category while L Jagdish bagged another gold for India in the cadet boys’s 60 kg category.

Mention may be made that State players namely, K Vishal (-66 kg), L Matouleibi (-52 kg), I Kalpana (-63 kg) and L Guguria (+63 kg) bagged one gold medal each while L Babumacha (+46 kg) finished with a silver medal on November 6.